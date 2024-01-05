Parker Posey & More Join THE WHITE LOTUS Season 3

Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Tayme Thapthimthong join the cast of the third installment of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, alongside previously announced returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment.

Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max says: "We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase ALL THAT the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) says: “We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus.’ The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.

Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. ‘The White Lotus’ project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

The first installment, which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The series is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.