Paris Berelc to Lead Tubi Original Rom-Com KISSING IS THE EASY PART

Alexa & Katie star Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) is set to star opposite Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) in the Tubi Original YA romantic comedy film Kissing is the Easy Part. Jennifer Robertson (Ginny & Georgia) also joins the cast as Angel’s mother.

Fawzia Mirza (The Queen of my Dreams) is set to direct the film, which is based on the popular Wattpad webnovel of the same name by Christine Duann, adapted by Rebecca Webb. Both Berelc and Mirza also serve as executive producers.

Berelc will play “Flora,” the effortlessly cool girl everyone at school knows – popular, funny, unpredictable and opinionated – who resists the academic path her parents envision for her and creates a connection with her tutor, “Sean” (Angel), that forces her to question everything she thought she knew about herself, love and her own potential. Robertson plays “Erin,” a warm and kind single mother raising her kids after the passing of her late husband, who welcomes “Flora” into her family and watches with joy as her son (Angel) finds love for the first time.

The romantic comedy tells the story of a straight-A overachiever who makes a deal to tutor a popular WILD child in exchange for a college recommendation letter to his dream school, but when sparks fly, school is the least of their problems. The film was previously announced at Fox Upfront as part of Tubi’s young adult programming slate. Additional cast includes Tom Keat (Fear Street: Prom Queen), Hayley Festeryga (This Time), Roshahn Dhoré (Adults), Mark Ballantyne (The Way Home), Rosalie Turmel (Cirkus) and Sorika Wolf (Fargo).

Kissing is the Easy Part is produced by WEBTOON Productions’ David Madden, Jason Goldberg, and Wattpad President Aron Levitz. Asher Angel executive produces, as well as Berelc, Mirza, Rebecca Webb, and Blue Ice Pictures' Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine.