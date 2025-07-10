Paralympics Documentary Series ADAPTIVE To Premiere on Peacock 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacock is showcasing the talents of Paralympic athletes with the new sports documentary series, Adaptive, which will debut on the streamer on July 28, 2025. Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, in partnership with NBC Sports, the series will additionally be available to view on TeamUSA TV.

Adaptive is a three-episode series that serves as an in-depth look into the lives of world-class Paralympic athletes. This inaugural season captures the journey from the Tokyo 2020 to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games of four Team USA Paralympians – Ezra Frech (Para track & field), Jamal Hill (Para swimming), Courtney Ryan (Wheelchair basketball), and Josie Aslakson (Wheelchair basketball).



Adaptive is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Ryan S. Porush and produced by Clayton Frech, Jay Snyder, Colin Weatherby, Ryan Suffern, and Christopher Stoudt. It was produced with the support of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. ANGEL CITY Sports, a leading provider of adaptive sports for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities, is the exclusive series impact partner. Executive Producers also include Dave Pantano, Ezra Frech, Bahar Soomekh, Bill Bindley, Mike Karz, Jay Ruderman, and Mallory Weggemann.

