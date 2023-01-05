Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow

Vudu is also offering a special Shrek 6-Movie Collection.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango's premium on-demand video service. Can't get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the PUSS IN BOOTS 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original PUSS IN BOOTS (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, available for $39.99.

Hoping to binge watch the entire Shrek franchise? Vudu is also offering a special Shrek 6-Movie Collection, which includes all four Shrek movies and both PUSS IN BOOTS movies, all for $69.99!

As an added bonus, check out Vudu's exclusive interview with Antonio Banderas below! If you're hoping to see Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters first, tickets can be purchased on Fandango.

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases, and thousands of titles for free. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.



