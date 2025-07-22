PRINCE – SIGN O’ THE TIMES Film Coming to IMAX Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time, the concert film Prince – Sign O’ The Times will be released in IMAX theatres globally for a limited time beginning August 29, 2025. The 1987 film has undergone a new remastering process by IMAX in an attempt to bring "audiences an immersive experience of Prince’s legendary performance like never before."

Directed by Prince and featuring Prince, Sheila E., and his band of musicians, Sign O’ The Times is celebrated for capturing the artist while promoting his ninth album of the same name. The film, which features a blend of concert footage with cinematic storytelling, received critical acclaim upon its initial release.

“Prince – Sign O’ The Times” features some of Prince’s most iconic tracks, including “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” the title track “Sign O’ The Times,” and “U Got The Look,” Prince’s smash hit duet with Sheena Easton.

IMAX will distribute in the United States. Pathé Live will manage the distribution of the film in other territories worldwide. IMAX, Mercury Studios and Pathé Live previously collaborated on the global release of “Queen Rock Montreal.”

Watch the trailer below: