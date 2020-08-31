Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Costume Designer Mandi Line to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Aug. 31, 2020  
Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 14 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview costume designer Mandi Line on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Careful What U Wish 4, in which (among other things) Aria's old babysitter comes to visit and sets her sights on Ezra; Hanna and her mother are having a financial crisis; Emily can only think of Maya; and Spencer finds being in close quarters with her new brother-in-law more difficult than ever.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's sensitive, stay-at-home mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

Line was the costume designer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2016. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:


WHO:
• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Mandi Line
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.


