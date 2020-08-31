PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Costume Designer Mandi Line to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 14 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview costume designer Mandi Line on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.



Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Careful What U Wish 4, in which (among other things) Aria's old babysitter comes to visit and sets her sights on Ezra; Hanna and her mother are having a financial crisis; Emily can only think of Maya; and Spencer finds being in close quarters with her new brother-in-law more difficult than ever.



Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's sensitive, stay-at-home mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.



Line was the costume designer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2016. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:



WHO:

• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples

• Special Guest: Mandi Line

• Announcer: Ned Mochel

• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman

• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford



WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 and on demand thereafter



WHERE:

prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

