PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Costume Designer Mandi Line to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast
Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 14 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview costume designer Mandi Line on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.
Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Careful What U Wish 4, in which (among other things) Aria's old babysitter comes to visit and sets her sights on Ezra; Hanna and her mother are having a financial crisis; Emily can only think of Maya; and Spencer finds being in close quarters with her new brother-in-law more difficult than ever.
Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's sensitive, stay-at-home mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.
Line was the costume designer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2016. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.
DETAILS:
WHO:
• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Mandi Line
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford
WHEN:
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 and on demand thereafter
WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.