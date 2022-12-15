POWER BOOK II: GHOST to Premiere in March on STARZ
“Power Book II: Ghost” season three will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight.
STARZ announced TODAY that the highly-anticipated third season of its hit series "Power Book II: Ghost" will premiere on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platforms across the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
Season three of the popular drama series returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to LEVEL UP or Get Taken Down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won't get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.
"Power Book II: Ghost" season three stars Michael Rainey Jr. ("Power," Lee Daniels' The Butler) as "Tariq St. Patrick," Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, "The Umbrella Academy") as "Monet Stewart Tejada," Shane Johnson ("Power," Behind Enemy Lines) as "Cooper Saxe," Gianni Paolo (Ma, "The Fosters") as "Brayden Weston," Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("The Deuce," Garden State) as "Davis MacLean," Larenz Tate (Ray, Crash) as "Rashad Tate," Berto Colon (Inside Game, "Orange Is the New Black") as "Lorenzo Tejada," Woody McClain ("The Bobby Brown Story," "The New Edition Story") as "Cane Tejada," Lovell Adams-Gray ("Coroner," "Slasher") as "Dru Tejada," LaToya Tonodeo ("The Fosters," "The Oath") as "Diana Tejada," Alix Lapri ("Power," Den of Thieves) as "Effie Morales," and Paton Ashbrook ("House of Cards," "Shameless") as "Jenny Sullivan."
Joining the cast this season is Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight, Fast and Furious) as "Detective Blanca Rodriguez," Keesha Sharp ("Lethal Weapon," "Girlfriends") as "Professor Harper Bennet," David Walton (Bad Moms, "About a Boy") as "Lucas Weston," and Moriah Brown ("Turnt," The Break In) as "KeKe Travis."
"Power Book II: Ghost" is the first series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (Empire, The Following) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three.
The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," which inspired the full universe- Courtney A. Kemp- through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.
In addition to Mahoney, Kemp, Jackson and Canton, "Power Book II: Ghost" is executive produced by Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the season three premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.
The third season of "Power Book II: Ghost" kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq's plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they're challenged to move more weight than ever before.
When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family's hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke's murder and keep the feds off her trail.
Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him... and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.
Watch the new trailer here:
