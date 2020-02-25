PLAYMOBIL THE MOVIE Available on Digital and DVD March 3rd

From the writers of Disney's Princess & The Frog and featuring a hilarious, all-star cast, PLAYMOBIL THE MOVIE takes families on an extraordinary adventure ride through a world of fantastical and mythic new lands. Based on the global, multi-billion-dollar toyline, PLAYMOBIL THE MOVIE will be arriving in the U.S. on Digital, DVD and On Demand March 3, 2020. Highlighting the importance of family and the reminder to live life to the fullest, this heart-warming family film will light up the imaginations of parents and children alike.



In Playmobil's® animated action spectacular, PLAYMOBIL THE MOVIE, a top-secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish into thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter Franchise) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan, (Being Frank, Hotel Transylvania 3) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission. As they venture through the mythical world of Playmobil, their journey leads to unlikely friendships forming, and exhilarating challenges being overcome against all odds. Through their vibrant adventure, the team realizes that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself.



Showcasing an all-star voice cast, PLAYMOBIL THE MOVIE, stars Radcliffe, Gaffigan and Taylor-Joy alongside Kenan Thompson (The Grinch, "SNL") Grammy Award Winner Meghan Trainor and Grammy Award Nominee Adam Lambert. The delightful family friendly film includes an upbeat new soundtrack that's sure to get stuck in your head, including the catchy hit 'So Much World'. Don't forget to grab your passport!





