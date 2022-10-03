PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD

Written and directed by the incomparable John Hughes, the celebrated comedy PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES comes in for a landing on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on November 22, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Originally released on November 25, 1987, PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Starring comedy greats Steve Martin and John Candy, the uproarious film has become a beloved holiday classic.

Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ and HDR-10, PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES looks better than ever and is packaged with a bonus "LOST LUGGAGE" Blu-ray Disc™ containing over an hour of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes that were recently discovered in the archives of writer, producer and director John Hughes. The newly uncovered footage offers a unique glimpse into the filmmaking and editing process and features even more hilarious moments between Steve Martin and John Candy.

In addition to the newly discovered footage, the bonus Blu-ray Disc also includes Dylan Baker's original audition for the character of Owen.

Bonus Content

Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast (2-Part Documentary):

John Hughes: THE VOICE of a Generation

Heartbreak and Triumph: The Legacy of John Hughes

John Hughes for Adults

A Tribute to John Candy

The release also includes access to a Digital copy of the film.

Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical tale of travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations and a generous helping of warmth.