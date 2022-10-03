Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD

The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on November 22, 2022.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Written and directed by the incomparable John Hughes, the celebrated comedy PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES comes in for a landing on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on November 22, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Originally released on November 25, 1987, PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Starring comedy greats Steve Martin and John Candy, the uproarious film has become a beloved holiday classic.

Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ and HDR-10, PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES looks better than ever and is packaged with a bonus "LOST LUGGAGE" Blu-ray Disc™ containing over an hour of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes that were recently discovered in the archives of writer, producer and director John Hughes. The newly uncovered footage offers a unique glimpse into the filmmaking and editing process and features even more hilarious moments between Steve Martin and John Candy.

In addition to the newly discovered footage, the bonus Blu-ray Disc also includes Dylan Baker's original audition for the character of Owen.

Bonus Content

Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast (2-Part Documentary):

John Hughes: THE VOICE of a Generation
Heartbreak and Triumph: The Legacy of John Hughes
John Hughes for Adults

A Tribute to John Candy

The release also includes access to a Digital copy of the film.

Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical tale of travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations and a generous helping of warmth.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!