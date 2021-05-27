PHYSICAL, Starring Rose Byrne & Created by Annie Weisman, Premieres June 18

Today Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for "Physical," the highly anticipated 10-episode dramedy starring Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman that will make its global premiere on Friday, June 18, 2021 , exclusively on Apple TV+. "Physical" will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image.... that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted TODAY (but was entirely radical at the time) - the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, "Physical" stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

"Physical" is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, "Physical" is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 108 wins and 376 awards nominations in just over a year.