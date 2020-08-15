PHINEAS AND FERB THE MOVIE Soundtrack Will Be Released August 28

The movie premieres on Disney+ the same day.

"Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Friday, August 28. The soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available the same day.

The soundtrack features 17 songs including the singles, "Such a Beautiful Day performed by Ashley Tisdale; "We're Back' performed by Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Dan Povenmire and the end title credit "Silhouettes" performed by Robbie Wyckoff and the PHINEAS AND FERB cast. The music is composed and produced by Danny Jacob ("Phineas and Ferb") and features guest songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick ("Something Rotten!"), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's "I Look To You") and Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates").

The PHINEAS AND FERB The Movie: Candace Against the Universe soundtrack is available for pre-order here. The new single "We're Back" is available here. "The PHINEAS AND FERB Ultimate Playlist" can be heard here.

Track List

1. "Such a Beautiful Day"

2. "The Universe is Against Me"

3. "Meet Our Leader"

4. "Unsung Hero"

5. "Adulting"

6. "Girls Day Out"

7. "This Is Our Battle Song"

8. "Us Against the Universe"

9. "Silhouettes"

10. "We're Back"

11. "Space Adventure"

12. "Chop Away at My Heart"

13. "Step into the Great Unknown"

14. "Candace Against the Universe"

15. "Cowardly Story/Fall Out of Ship"

16. "Candace Rocks/Showdown"

17. "Heartstrings to Hero"

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You