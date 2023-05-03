PBS to Offer BBC Coverage of The Coronation

PBS will offer viewers the BBC's live uninterrupted coverage of THE CORONATION on Saturday, May 6, 2:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

The live coverage of the crowning of KING Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey is only the second time in British history that the event has been televised. Additional coverage of the first coronation service in 70 years will provide viewers with a front-row seat on the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and the returning Coronation Procession from the Abbey, expected to be some of the largest parades in living history.

THE CORONATION: A DAY TO REMEMBER, a BBC Primetime Special, airs that night from 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

In addition to the live and primetime coverage of the coronation, PBS has scheduled three special programs in conjunction with the event.

CHARLES R: THE MAKING OF A MONARCH premieres Saturday, May 6, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The documentary explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a KING in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. An unfiltered and immersive portrait, the film is told through his own words recorded through the decades.

Featuring an array of exceptional and often surprising audio and visual archival material, the documentary offers a unique and insightful look back at the man who was Prince of Wales for as long as most people can remember.

SING FOR THE KING premieres Sunday, May 7, 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The documentary tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. Made up of community singing groups of all sizes and styles, the specially formed choir will reflect the many faces and voices of modern Britain. The film follows the highs and lows as the choirs prepare for the performance of their lives in front of the KING and Queen and the millions of people watching from around the world.

THE CORONATION CONCERT is a live broadcast from Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance, bringing music icons and contemporary stars together for this historic occasion.

In addition to the Coronation Choir, music will be provided by a 74-piece world-class classical orchestra to include the strings of the Countess of Wessex String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division. Selections will include interpretations of musical favorites from celebrity entertainers and performers from the worlds of dance and the arts.

BBC Studios is handling global distribution of the BBC Coverage of the Ceremony and Additional Special Programs.

THE CORONATION and special programs will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.