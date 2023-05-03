Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PBS to Offer BBC Coverage of The Coronation

PBS to Offer BBC Coverage of The Coronation

THE CORONATION will be on Saturday, May 6, 2:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS.

May. 03, 2023  

PBS will offer viewers the BBC's live uninterrupted coverage of THE CORONATION on Saturday, May 6, 2:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

The live coverage of the crowning of KING Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey is only the second time in British history that the event has been televised. Additional coverage of the first coronation service in 70 years will provide viewers with a front-row seat on the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and the returning Coronation Procession from the Abbey, expected to be some of the largest parades in living history.

THE CORONATION: A DAY TO REMEMBER, a BBC Primetime Special, airs that night from 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

In addition to the live and primetime coverage of the coronation, PBS has scheduled three special programs in conjunction with the event.

CHARLES R: THE MAKING OF A MONARCH premieres Saturday, May 6, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The documentary explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a KING in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. An unfiltered and immersive portrait, the film is told through his own words recorded through the decades.

Featuring an array of exceptional and often surprising audio and visual archival material, the documentary offers a unique and insightful look back at the man who was Prince of Wales for as long as most people can remember.

SING FOR THE KING premieres Sunday, May 7, 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The documentary tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. Made up of community singing groups of all sizes and styles, the specially formed choir will reflect the many faces and voices of modern Britain. The film follows the highs and lows as the choirs prepare for the performance of their lives in front of the KING and Queen and the millions of people watching from around the world.

THE CORONATION CONCERT is a live broadcast from Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance, bringing music icons and contemporary stars together for this historic occasion.

In addition to the Coronation Choir, music will be provided by a 74-piece world-class classical orchestra to include the strings of the Countess of Wessex String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division. Selections will include interpretations of musical favorites from celebrity entertainers and performers from the worlds of dance and the arts.

BBC Studios is handling global distribution of the BBC Coverage of the Ceremony and Additional Special Programs.

THE CORONATION and special programs will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
9-1-1 Moves to ABC After FOX Cancellation Photo
9-1-1 Moves to ABC After FOX Cancellation
The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and more.
Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman & More Will Appear on HUMAN RESOURCES Photo
Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman & More Will Appear on HUMAN RESOURCES
They join series regulars Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis. Returning guest stars include Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, and Cole Escola.
Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two Photo
Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT For Season Two
Netflix has renewed political drama The Diplomat for a second season. The Diplomat premiered on April 20 and debuted at #1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

From This Author - Michael Major


Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'
May 3, 2023

No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt. Listen to the new EP now!
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'
May 3, 2023

Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz has revealed “Pancakes & Butter,” a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The track was released alongside a music video directed by Jaime Valdueza.
BBC AMERICA Broadcasts The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live on SaturdayBBC AMERICA Broadcasts The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live on Saturday
May 3, 2023

BBC AMERICA will broadcast The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla LIVE. His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort in a Coronation at Westminster Abbey, the first to take place in 70-years. They will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace known as ‘The King’s Procession.’
Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'
May 3, 2023

Skating Polly share “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing” – a deceptively joyous rock song that is accompanied by the official music video directed by Christian Papierniak. The multiple award-winning director, producer, and writer best known for his hit Indie feature film Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town brings the track to life with a humorous touch.
Rufus Wainwright Shares 'Harvest' Featuring Andrew Bird And Chris StillsRufus Wainwright Shares 'Harvest' Featuring Andrew Bird And Chris Stills
May 3, 2023

Folkocracy sees Wainwright joined by a spectacular lineup of friends, family members, and other special guest artists including Brandi Carlile, John Legend, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Nicole Scherzinger, Chaka Khan, Andrew Bird, ANOHNI, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, Madison Cunningham, and many more.
share