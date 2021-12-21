PBS Sets FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season Eight Premiere

PBS has announced that the new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 with two episodes.

The first episodes sees Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helping Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels solve family mysteries through DNA detective work, illuminating both history and their own identities.

In the second episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. retraces the ancestral journeys of David Chang and Raúl Esparza, whose families fled their homelands, leading them to find lost parts of themselves along the way.

Today's leading artists, politicians, activists, performers and journalists discover surprising ancestral stories while learning their family history in the eighth season of the critically acclaimed series "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr." Professor Gates, the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, continues to explore the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in THE FAMILY trees of 21 of today's most intriguing cultural trailblazers.

Watch the new trailer here: