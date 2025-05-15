PAW Patrol Expands with Five New Hour-Long Specials

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment are doubling down on the top-rated preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, with a brand-new slate of five original hour-long specials. Each of the animated specials center on a different pup, with the first featuring jungle rescuer Tracker set to premiere this fall, followed by a pup-tacular holiday event focusing on construction-savvy Rubble. The remaining PAW Patrol specials will roll out in 2026. This news comes on the heels of the previously announced episode cycle order, marking seasons 12 and 13 for the award-winning series.

In the fall special, “Valiente: A Tracker Story,” Tracker and his caretaker Carlos come across groups of nocturnal animals fleeing the scary Shadow Jungle region. With help from Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker and Carlos must brave their fear of the dark and stop a new villain, Lucita Mala, before she forever turns nighttime into daytime.

Premiering this holiday season, the second special, “A PAW Patrol Christmas,” will follow Rubble as he looks forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it will take all the PAW Patrol pups to stop him.

The fur-tastic fun kicks off next month with all-new Fire Rescue episodes of PAW Patrol premiering Monday, June 2, through Thursday, June 5, at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. When things get a little too hot around Adventure Bay, Marshall and the pups SUIT UP in protective fire-equipped gear and vehicles to save the day. Then, Skye, Liberty and Everest rev up a cool new RV for a high-stakes triple rescue of a missing baby moose, rabbit and bear in the half-hour special, “Skye’s Road Trip Rescue,” premiering Friday, July 11, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. PAW Patrol will continue airing regularly all summer long, Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Fans can visit the Paramount+ PAW Patrol PAWsome collection, which currently includes multiple seasons, specials, blockbuster favorites PAW Patrol: The Movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie sequel, hit series like Rubble & Crew, and more. Preschoolers and families can also take their adventures on the road in the brand-new podcast, PAW Patrol: Eye-Spy a Rescue, available now wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment’s PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series and is seen in 180 territories and translated in 33 languages. The beloved property’s first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew®, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 9% Vote Now!