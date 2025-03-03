PAW PATROL and RUBBLE & CREW Renewed at Nickelodeon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global preschool hit PAW Patrol and its hit spinoff Rubble & Crew have been renewed for additional episode cycles, and a brand-new special crossover event. Both series have been picked up for an additional 26 episodes each, marking seasons 12 and 13 for the award-winning animated series PAW Patrol, and the third and fourth seasons of Rubble & Crew.

In the special Rubble & Crew crossover episode, “The Crew & Rocky Build a Bear Island,” premiering Monday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. (ET/PT), Rocky leaves Adventure Bay to visit Rubble and his family--just in time to see Builder Cove's new baby bear. When Park Ranger Rose asks for construction help, Speed Meister accidentally ruins the bears' home, leaving it up to the pups and Rocky to save the day. The crossover episode kicks off two weeks of Rubble & Crew premieres, Monday through Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

The new 12th and 13th seasons of PAW Patrol will follow the paw-some pack of pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they take on exciting new missions, from action-packed rescues in new locations around Adventure Bay, to adventures with new pup pals.

The upcoming third and fourth seasons of Rubble & Crew will feature even more fun and innovative solutions from Rubble and his construction crew family in Builder Cove. They are sizing up their vehicles for bigger, more epic construction jobs--from Charger’s super extended crane that helps lift Mayor Greatway's city hall, to Rubble's gigantic scoop that can clear an entire city block. Fans will also be introduced to the Bark Yard Zoomer, Auntie Crane’s mobile barkyard, packed full of every construction tool and building material imaginable, and of course, pup treats!

Season 10 of PAW Patrol will be available on Paramount+ beginning Wednesday, March 19. In the meantime, fans can visit the Paramount+ PAW Patrol PAWsome collection, which currently includes multiple seasons, specials, blockbuster favorites PAW Patrol: The Movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie sequel, hit series like Rubble & Crew, and more.

Preschoolers and their parents can also take their adventures on the road in the brand-new podcast, PAW Patrol: Eye-Spy a Rescue, now available wherever listeners get their podcasts. This engaging and interactive series invites kids to join a ride-along rescue and play eye-spy to help Ryder and the pups complete their missions and save the day in Adventure Bay.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment’s PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series and is seen in 180 territories and translated in 33 languages. The beloved property’s first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.

