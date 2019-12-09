PARASITE, THE IRISHMAN Among Nominees for Art Directors Guild 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Winners will be honored at the 2020 Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Today's announcement was made by Art Directors Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Scott Moses, ADG.
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:
1. PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
2. FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
3. CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
4. ANIMATED FILM
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: "Aberfan"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: "Chapter One"
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308"
Production Designer: Bill Groom
6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want
to Know"
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: "The Female of the Species"
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,"
"And Salt the Earth Behind You"
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid's Tale: "Mayday"
Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and
Funerals"
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: "Striking Vipers"
Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: "ronny/lily"
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: "Ep. 5"
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: "Up, Up, Up"
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People"
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World is Easy"
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome," "The Conference
Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition"
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!"
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?"
Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: "The Italian Job"
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious
Coupling"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: "It's Tough Out There"
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don't Call Me Angel"
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: "The New Normal"
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal for Facebook: "A Very Muppet Portal Launch"
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: "Lover"
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760 John
Mulaney"
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,
Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin
As previously announced, Syd Mead, the "visual futurist" and concept artist known for his design contributions to science-fiction films such as Star-Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, and Blade Runner, has been named the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Joe Alves will receive the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), Denis Olsen from the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG) Stephen Myles Berger from the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, and Jack Johnson from the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery will be announced at a later date.
The producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) is Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG. Online balloting will be held December 18, 2019 - January 30, 2020 and winners will be announced at the dinner ceremony on Saturday, February 1, 2020. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producer's signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.