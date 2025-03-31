PADDINGTON IN PERU to Debut on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the fan-favorite franchise, will debut on digital platforms tomorrow, April 1, alongside new special features. The Blu-ray and DVD release will hit shelves on April 29th.

Full of Paddington’s signature blend of wit, charm and laugh-out-loud humor, Paddington in Peru finds the beloved, marmalade-loving bear lost in the jungle on an exciting, high-stakes adventure. When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her.

The only clue to her whereabouts is a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.

The cast of the film includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (who replaces Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown), Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent. Rachel Zegler was originally cast to play the new character of Gina Gabot but was ultimately replaced by Carla Tous. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton once again lend their voices to the roles of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, respectively.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Create your own ADVENTURE MAP

Create your own FRIENDSHIP BRACELET

“Let’s Prepare For Paddington” Sing-Along

The MAKING of PADDINGTON IN PERU

SET TOUR: The Browns’ House

SET TOUR: The Home for Retired Bears

Comments