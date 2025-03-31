PADDINGTON IN PERU to Debut on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

The Blu-ray and DVD release will hit shelves on April 29th.
Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the fan-favorite franchise, will debut on digital platforms tomorrow, April 1, alongside new special features. The Blu-ray and DVD release will hit shelves on April 29th.
Full of Paddington’s signature blend of wit, charm and laugh-out-loud humor, Paddington in Peru finds the beloved, marmalade-loving bear lost in the jungle on an exciting, high-stakes adventure. When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her.
The only clue to her whereabouts is a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.
The cast of the film includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (who replaces Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown), Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent. Rachel Zegler was originally cast to play the new character of Gina Gabot but was ultimately replaced by Carla Tous. Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton once again lend their voices to the roles of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, respectively.
