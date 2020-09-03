Other Worlds Film Festival Goes Virtual for 2020

The virtual festival will be held in December.

Other Worlds Film Festival, the premier SciFi Film Festival in the United States, announces the 2020 Festival will go virtual this year. The virtual festival will be held December 2020, offering more than a dozen features and short films showcasing the diverse genre of SciFi. To celebrate their first year as a non-profit, Other Worlds Film Festival will host the "Other Worlds Flux Capacitor Mini-Fest," making a collection of past festival films, new Q&As, and more available to the public for free September 18-20. "Mini-Fest Weekend" access is available now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/2020. Badges for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival are on sale now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges.

Festival Founder Bears Rebecca Fonte discussed moving to the virtual world for 2020, "I'm excited that bringing the Other Worlds experience into the cyber landscape will allow us to reach out to new communities across Texas-most of whom are stuck rewatching super hero and Star Wars movies, and DON'T know the startling breadth of independent SciFi. Through this pandemic, we have been able to offer more than a dozen digital events including the popular May the 4th Celebration, our monthly Orbiter Series, and the new Pioneer SciFi Film Club. In these times of post-apocalyptic signposts, we must serve the starlords, elder gods, and whispered voices in the shadows and bring their stories to the masses." Fonte continued, "After just completing a virtual festival experience working on aGLIFF 33: Prism, I now know how much more fun a Virtual Festival can be than the typical 'Bland-flix and Chill' weekend to which we've grown accustomed. I can't wait for Texans to experience what Other Worlds will bring this year."

To celebrate the past 6 years of SciFi screenings, Other Worlds will host the "Other Worlds Flux Capacitor Mini-Fest," where viewers can jump into their virtual DeLorean for a weekend of films and programming highlighting each year, available to the public for free September 18-20. Six feature films will be available for a limited number of views, with Q&As being offered for each film, giving fans an opportunity to experience past season's features curated from each festival year. In addition to the features, organizers will host three programs of shorts: one focused on Female Filmmakers aka "The Mary Shelley Show"; one of Audience Award Winners; and one drawn from their popular "Under Worlds" program.

"I'm thrilled to have "Perfect 46" as part of the Other Worlds Mini-Fest," said filmmaker (and attendee) Brett Ryan Bonowicz. "Other Worlds is a place to celebrate new ideas and new approaches to Science fiction. I have attended the festival both as a filmmaker and as a fan. As a filmmaker: Other Worlds has embraced my films, creating an atmosphere for discussion and inspiration that feeds my creativity. As a fan of Science fiction: Other Worlds has created an annual showcase of some of the best Science fiction and horror that you can find. I do my absolute best each year to never miss it."

The December dates and lineup for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival will be announced at a later date.

