Orlando Bloom to Produce a Drama About Jared Gesner

Deadline reports that Orlando Bloom will produce a TV series at Amazon based on the story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners in a number of hot zones around the world.

Gesner's speciality is freeing prisoners of conscience and human rights prisoners in high-risk areas throughout the world's most difficult hot zones, working with a core team of specialized operatives. His clients include Czech Republic President Václav Havel, former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Aung San Suu Kyi, Liu Xiaobo, Desmond Tutu, and Elie Wiesel.

Bloom said, "I connected with Jared immediately when I heard about the remarkable work he was doing around the world. I have always been deeply passionate about the plight and resilience of adults and children whose voices have been silenced or worse. I knew it would make a dynamic, hard-hitting series that explored the untold stories of injustices. I am proud to work with Jared and his team to bring these important and timely stories to life."

Genser added, "I've long thought that a wider audience would really enjoy a show inspired by the world I live in every day - one with heroes and villains, life or death stakes, and where success or failure can change the course of an entire country. I couldn't have imagined better partners than Orlando and Bruce in this journey. And I'm incredibly grateful for Amazon Studios' strong support."

