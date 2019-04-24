Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA presents "Winter World Champions Week," a special slate of nearly 30 hours of programming across seven nights to commemorate Team USA's outstanding performances in eight sports at this past season's winter world championships.

Headlining the primetime schedule from Monday, April 29 through Sunday, May 5, "Winter World Champions Week" presents 24 medal-winning moments from this year's winter world championships, including gold medal victories for Team USA superstars Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim.

The series showcases several special performances, including Lindsey Vonn's historic bronze medal win in the final race of her career, Shiffrin's gold medal races in the women's giant slalom and slalom races at the World Alpine Skiing Championships, and Chen's gold medal-winning performance in men's free skate at the World FIGURE SKATING Championships.

"Winter World Champions Week" begins on Monday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET with Chloe Kim's performance in the snowboard halfpipe at the World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships in February.

Highlights from 2019 Winter World Championships include:

Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe at the World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard Championships: With a score of 93.50, Kim took home the halfpipe gold medal in Utah, headlining a U.S. team that collected 14 medals, including five gold.

Lindsey Vonn wins bronze medal in women's downhill at the FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships: At 34 years old, Lindsey Vonn became the oldest women's alpine skier to win a world medal when she earned bronze in the downhill in the final race of her career.

Brittany Bowe dominates the 1,000-meter race at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships: Two-time Olympian Bowe dominated the women's 1,000-meter race at the ISU Single Distances Speedskating World Championships, smashing her own record and winning the gold medal with a time of 1 minute, 13.41 seconds.

Nathan Chen defends his title as world FIGURE SKATING champion in the men's free skate : Nathan Chen defeated Japanese two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu to once again win gold at the World FIGURE SKATING Championships. Chen is the first American man to win back-to-back titles since Scott Hamilton (1981-1984).

All coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.





