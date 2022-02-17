Olivia Colman to Lead Steven Knight's Adaptation of GREAT EXPECTATIONS for FX & BBC

Olivia Colman is set to star in the BBC and FX's six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, from Academy Award® nominee and BAFTA award winning writer Steven Knight.

The stellar cast will feature Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip, alongside Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle and Matt Berry.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel.

Knight will write and executive produce Great Expectations, which will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC - the team behind A Christmas Carol. Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker. Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, The End of the F***ing World, In My Skin) will serve as lead director, with Mark Kinsella (White Lines, Anatomy of a Scandal) as producer.

Great Expectations is the second Dickens adaptation penned by Knight, following the hit limited series A Christmas Carol. Great Expectations and A Christmas Carol are the first two in a series of adaptations of Dickens' novels commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC, and FX. The BBC and FX also produced the acclaimed drama series Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, written by Steven Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker and Kate Crowe.