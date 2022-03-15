Official DOWNTON ABBEY Podcast to Launch Ahead of New Film

A brand new weekly re-watch podcast, Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast, hosted by Rotten Tomatoes awards editor Jacqueline Coley and broadcaster Anita Rani, features exclusive interviews and unrivalled behind-the-scenes access to the cast & creatives behind one of the world's most beloved historical drama franchises.

Listeners will join hosts Jacqueline and Anita as they immerse themselves in one of world's most recognizable households, starting from the very first episode. With exclusive interviews from Downton cast members and creators, the podcast will dive into the SECRETS OF the franchise, going deep into what makes these characters tick, before taking a look at what happens to the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the hotly anticipated new film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Expect secrets from behind-the-scenes, never before heard anecdotes, and an exclusive look at the new film.

Podcast guests will include Downton favorites Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, Michael Fox, new cast member Dominic West and writer Julian Fellowes, and the incredible team behind DOWNTON ABBEY including producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, historical consultant Alastair Bruce, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, production designer Donal Woods, casting director Jill Trevellick, as well as Downton Abbey: A New Era director Simon Curtis.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, from Carnival Films, Focus Features and Universal Pictures, is the much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reuniting the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa.

Watch the trailer for the new podcast here: