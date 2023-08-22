OWN's Courtroom Drama ALL RISE Back in Session

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY that its one-hour courtroom drama series “All Rise,” starring and executive produced by Simone Missick, returns for a final 10-episode season on Saturday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From Warner Bros. Television, the NAACP Image Award–nominated series provides an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system in a bustling Los Angeles courthouse, and picks up immediately following the events of the dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos and many lives in balance.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact ALL RISE has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

The “All Rise” ensemble cast includes Simone Missick as ‘Judge Lola Carmichael,’ Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan,’ Jessica Camacho as public defender ‘Emily Lopez,’ J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender ‘Luke Watkins,’ Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s judicial assistant ‘Sherri Kansky,’ Lindsay Mendez as victim advocate ‘Sara Castillo,’ Lindsey Gort as defense attorney ‘Amy Quinn’ and Marg Helgenberger as ‘Judge Lisa Benner.’

Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer, Roger Guenveur Smith as Judge Marshall, Christian Keyes as Robin Taylor, and Ian Anthony Dale as Louis Bravo.

Peabody Award winner Dee Harris-Lawrence, series star Simone Missick, Emmy® winner Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein are executive producers of “All Rise,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers.

OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

Photo caption: Courtesy of OWN