OWN Announces Two New Fall Series

"Ready to Love" and "Iyanla: Fix My Life" will premiere this fall.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today that beginning in October the network will expand its successful unscripted programming block to two nights, on Fridays and Saturdays, and will debut two new series along with new seasons of its popular hits.

Friday nights will begin October 23 with two series from record-breaking filmmaker Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment. An all-new season of the popular dating show "Ready to Love" hosted by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following sexy, grown singles looking for lasting love while quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort. Immediately following at 10 p.m. ET/PT is the new series premiere of "Put a Ring on It" where long time couples embark on the ultimate social experiment to discover if they're truly meant to be...by dating other people.

Saturday nights will kick off on October 31 with the seventh season premiere of "Iyanla: Fix My Life" featuring award-winning spiritual life coach, six-time New York Times best-selling author and executive producer, Iyanla Vanzant, in a special two-hour episode from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. The following week on Saturday, November 7, the new series "Behind Every Man" from prolific executive producer Carlos King premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, shining the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love.

"Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they're super passionate about," said Tina Perry, president OWN. "Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall."

