OWN Announces Holiday Gospel Musical Special OUR OWN CHRISTMAS

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today a first-look deal with multi-faceted producer Holly Carter and Relevé Entertainment, an All3Media America company. The partnership will focus on creating and producing unscripted series and specials for the network's audience of Black women viewers that explore faith, love, sisterhood, relationships and unity.

Carter is the founder of Relevé Entertainment, which specializes in television/film production, talent partnerships, and brand development. The company consistently delivers high-quality, "break-through" family and faith-based programming that engages national audiences. Most recently, Carter created and executive produced "The Clark Sisters: FIRST LADIES of Gospel," the highest-rated original TV movie of 2020.

The first project under the new deal includes an all-star holiday gospel music special, "Our OWN Christmas" set to air on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin (click here for a teaser trailer). The one-hour special will feature uplifting holiday moments, surprise acts of giving as well as festive performances by iconic Grammy Award-winning gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Le'Andria Johnson, legendary award-winning gospel group The Clark Sisters, and many more. A second holiday gospel music special currently in production will air on OWN Easter 2021.

In addition, the network has ordered two new unscripted series to development, "Back to the Altar" about divorced couples working to mend their broken relationships, and "Love & Faith" following the women behind some of the faith community's best-known pastors.

"Holly is a force in the industry with a deep connection to our audience," said Tina Perry, president, OWN. "We are excited to premiere music specials on OWN for the first time and to create new original unscripted programming that will lift up the spirits of so many viewers through the power of storytelling."

"OWN's mission to inspire and entertain, while empowering viewers to live their best lives is one that aligns perfectly with my own," said Carter. "I'm looking forward to working with the OWN team to create engaging content that's driven by faith, family, redemption, and the inspiration that compels us to live out our dreams."

Holly Carter is represented by CAA's Bobby Kenner and Darrell Miller of FOX Rothschild.

