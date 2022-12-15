OUTLAST New Survival Competition Series Coming to Netflix in 2023
The series is coming to Netflix in 2023.
The all-new unscripted survival competition series, Outlast, from Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment, is coming to Netflix in 2023.
This is the first unscripted series from Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films and Netflix.
A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
The eight episode series will be produced by Grant Kahler, Mike Odair, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Emma Ho.
