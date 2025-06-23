OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Renewed for Season Two at STARZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STARZ has announced an early Season Two renewal of its epic romantic saga, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” ahead of its summer premiere. Season One of the highly anticipated prequel series will debut on Friday, August 8, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Production on Season Two of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” has officially begun in Scotland on the same stages where the legacy series “Outlander” filmed for the past ten years.

A stand-alone prequel series set in the “Outlander” universe, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” follows the romance between Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” features new cast, characters and stories, welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing existing fans with origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” offering new perspectives that will change what they think they know. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran (Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat), Rory Alexander (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser), Séamus McLean Ross (Colum MacKenzie), Sam Retford (Dougal MacKenzie) and Conor MacNeill (Ned Gowan).

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

