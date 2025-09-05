ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Sets Season 5 Companion Podcast Hosted by Michael Cyril Creighton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new companion podcast has been announced for Hulu and 20th Television’s critically acclaimed comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” The podcast will drop Tuesday, Sept. 9, coinciding with the show’s Season 5 launch, with new episodes dropping weekly, timed to each series episode release.

The “‘Only Murders in the Building’ Official Podcast,” hosted and executive produced by series star Michael Cyril Creighton, will unpack each episode of the upcoming season through never-before-heard stories, hidden details, and hilarious on-set moments that celebrate the mystery, comedy, and charm of the Arconia. Guests include series showrunner and executive producer John Hoffman, and stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Christoph Waltz, Jane Lynch, and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years.

The new season will explore New York City's mob scene while investigating the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale. New cast members include Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Dianne Wiest, Keegan-Michael Key, and Logan Lerman.

Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, James Caverly, and Nathan Lane will also be back as guest stars this season. Season 4 received a total of seven nominations at the 2025 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor for Short.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation with the songwriters on the Emmy-winning song "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?"

Watch the Season 5 trailer below: