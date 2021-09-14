ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed for Second Season On Hulu

Hulu has announced that their hit series, Only Murders in the Building, will return for a second season!

Deadline reported on the news just days after Hulu announced that the show had the biggest premiere in history for an original series on the streaming platform.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

The series also features Broadway favorites like Nathan Lane, Jayne Houdyshell, Jackie Hoffman, and more!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.