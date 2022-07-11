ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Three

Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a third season!

Deadline reports that the first season was Hulu's most-watched comedy series in the streaming site's history. New episodes of the second season premiere every Tuesday.

The new season takes place following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer.

However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The second season also features Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Jayne Houdyshell, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

