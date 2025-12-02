ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, Jafar Panahi, & More Win Gotham Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced the winners of the 35th edition of The Gothams at a ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, with One Battle After Another taking home the award for Best Feature. Nominated films included Hamnet, The Testament of Ann Lee, and Familiar Touch.

The Gothams provide early recognition and media attention for outstanding and groundbreaking storytellers, including writers, directors, producers and actors. Nominees were selected by independent committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate independent juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and other film industry professionals determined the final recipients of The Gothams.

The Gothams Tributes, the organization’s highest honors celebrating outstanding achievement in film, were also presented at the ceremony. The Tributes recognize the industry’s most accomplished creators and performers whose work has made an indelible impact on both the art form and popular culture.

Frankenstein received the Gotham Vanguard Tribute for its bold reimagining of the timeless tale. The cast of Sinners received the Ensemble Tribute for their bracing, inspired performances. Tessa Thompson received the Spotlight Tribute for her magnetic portrayal in Nia DaCosta’s Hedda. Noah Baumbach received the Gotham Director Tribute for his remarkable career and his latest achievement, Jay Kelly. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman received the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute for their outstanding musical performances in Song Sung Blue. Jeremy Allen White and Scott Cooper received The Gotham Cultural Icon Tribute for their remarkable collaboration on Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. Luca Guadagnino and Julia Roberts received the Visionary Tribute for their provocative and powerful partnership on After the Hunt.

The Gotham also announced the winners of its seventh annual Focus Features Student Short Film Showcase. The five winning filmmakers were Maria Regina Rios Ceja for Maybe I’ll Find You In A Robbery (Tal Vez Te Encuentre En Un Asalto), Cameron Clay for JESUS IS COMING (to take the Church away), Sergio Muñoz Esquer for Ballad of an Immigrant with Memory (Balada de un Inmigrante con Memoria), ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby for The Beguiling, and Alexander Molochnikov for Extremist. Each winner will receive a $2,000 grant and will have their films shown for twelve months on Focus Features digital streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

2025 Gotham Film Winners

Best Feature

One Battle After Another

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary Feature

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow.

Best Director

Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident.

Best Original Screenplay

Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Harry Lighton for Pillion.

Breakthrough Director

Akinola Davies Jr. for My Father’s Shadow.

Outstanding Lead Performance

Sopé Dìrísù in My Father’s Shadow.

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners.

Breakthrough Performer

Abou Sangaré in Souleymane’s Story.