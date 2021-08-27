Norbert Leo Butz Joins New Hulu Drama THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE

Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz has joined the cast of The Girl From Plainville, the new Hulu drama from The Post writer Liz Hannah. Butz joins the previously announced Colton Ryan, Elle Fanning, and Chloë Sevigny as a series regular on the show.

Deadline reports that Butz will play Conrad "Co" Roy II, the father of Ryan's character, Coco. Toughened by life and work at the docks and on the boats in Mattapoisett, MA, Co is forced to face his own mistakes as a father and sets out to come to terms with the death of his son.

The series will star Fanning as Michelle Carter, inspired by the true story of her controversial "texting suicide" case. Based off an Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter's relationship with Conrad "Coco" Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and her eventual, controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Norbert Leo Butz won a Tony and Drama Desk Award for his roles in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. Butz has appeared in Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Thou Shalt Not, My Fair Lady, and Moulin Rouge. Butz also originated the role of Fiyero Tigelaar in Wicked (where he met and married his costar Michelle Federer).