Noah Lyles & Justin Gatlin Highlight This Week's Olympic Sports Programming

U.S. track & field champion Noah Lyles and five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin are set to compete in this week's Diamond League series live from Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday, July 5, at 2 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold, highlighting Olympic sports programming this week across NBC Sports. Additional Diamond League coverage airs this Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. All Olympic sports coverage televised and streamed across NBC Sports platforms is presented by Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Lyles, who recorded last year's fastest time in the 200 meters (19.65 seconds), is expected to headline the race along with 2016 Olympic silver medalist Andre de Grasseof Canada and reigning world champion Ramil Guliyev of Russia.

The men's 100 meters, which is not an official Diamond League race in Lausanne, will feature Gatlin, who placed second behind Christian Coleman -- the world's fastest man in 2019 -- in THE 100 meters at last weekend's Prefontaine Classic at Stanford University. Coleman ran the world's fastest 100 meters of the year last week in 9.81 seconds, while Gatlin followed closely behind at 9.87 seconds. Fellow American and two-time world medalist Mike Rodgers is also set to compete in THE 100 meters in Lausanne. Gatlin won Olympic gold in THE 100 meters at the 2004 Athens Games, while Rodgers is a two-time 100m national champion.

Paul Swangard will call the action alongside analyst Josh Cox and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

Following are additional programming highlights this week across NBC Sports:

FIVB BEACH VOLLEYBALL WORLD CAHMPIONSHIPS - HAMBURG, GERMANY

Coverage of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships from Hamburg, Germany continues this week across NBC Sports platforms, highlighted by the women's finals live this Saturday, July 6, at 5:45 a.m. ET and coverage of the men's finals this Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

On Saturday, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA presents additional coverage of the women's gold medal match at 7 p.m. ET and NBCSN presents additional coverage of the men's finals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The full 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships schedule is available here.

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE (WOMEN'S) - NANJING, CHINA

COVERAGE OF THE WOMEN'S COMPETITION CONTINUES THURS., JULY 4 AT 8 P.M. ET AND SUN., JULY 7 AT 7:30 A.M. ET

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League, a global tournament that spans nearly two months and comprises 260 total matches, enters the Final Six in Nanjing, China. Sixteen nations per gender have played 15 matches each during pool play, which lasted five weeks. The top six from the preliminary rounds will now compete in the VNL Final Six. The U.S. women, who are defending Nations League champions, finished pool play in second place with a 12-3 record.

Coverage of the competition continues tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET with the women's medal round and this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET with live coverage of the women's gold medal match on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA; NBCSN presents additional coverage Sunday at 6 p.m ET.

SPORT CLIMBING WORLD CUP - VILLARS, SWITZERLAND

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA PRESENTS COVERAGE SAT., JULY 6 AT 8 P.M. ET

The sport climbing World Cup continues this week in Villars, Switzerland. The event will hold speed contests and will be the first World Cup of the year to feature lead climbing competitions. along with holding. Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020 where lead, speed and bouldering events with be combined into an overall competition.

Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie, the top U.S. man and woman in overall rankings, will headline the Americans in Villars.

ARCHERY WORLD CUP - BERLIN, GERMANY

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA PRESENTS COVERAGE SAT., JULY 6 AT 4 P.M. ET AND SUN., JULY 7 AT 4 P.M. ET ON

The Archery World Cup continues with its fourth stage in Berlin, Germany. Three-time Olympian Brady Ellison leads the American contingent after winning his first individual world title in June. Ellison is currently ranked first in the men's recurve World Cup rankings and has won two of the first three stages.

TV coverage begins Saturday, July 6, at 4 p.m. ET with the compound finals on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The recurve finals will air on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA on Sunday, July 7 at 4 p.m. ET.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You