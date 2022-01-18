Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix's BAD CRIMES Animated Comedy

Netflix TODAY ordered a 10 episode season of Bad Crimes, an adult animation dark comedy procedural. Bad Crimes stars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as "Kara" and "Jennie," two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.

Bad Crimes is executive produced by legendary creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, under their new production company, Bandera Entertainment.

The series was created by Nicole Silverberg, who will also executive produce. Other executive producers include Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment; Erica Hayes, Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus.

Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation: "This is a dream project! Greg and Mike are the visionaries behind some of the smartest and funniest comedies of all time, including one of the most-beloved animated shows ever. Combined with the brilliant mind of Nicole Silverberg and the immense voice talents of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, we know Bad Crimes will be set up for great success."

Nicole Silverberg, creator and executive producer: "Making Bad Crimes with Greg and Mike and Bandera, who are the whole reason I dreamed of one day getting to write TV, has been such a surreal and incredible experience. We all feel that working with Netflix - which not only permits, but encourages my grossest, most violent comedy fantasies - is a dream come true. Plus, I am partnering with Erica Hayes and a genius team of writers who are building this show into something unique and special."

Erica Hayes, executive producer: "What really drew me to this project in the beginning was the fact that it was female-created and female-led, with a creator who was very passionate about diversity, inclusion, and worker's rights. These are values that are very in line with my own, so I was thrilled at the prospect of partnering with someone with a similar mindset. Then after reading Nicole's script, I was so impressed with not only how hilarious it was, but that the female leads were allowed to be morally gray and flawed in ways that we have rarely seen in adult animation. Nicole was really interested in hiring a partner who could help build the visual side of the show from top to bottom, which was incredibly appealing, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."