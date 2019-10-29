Nicolas Cage Will Lead WALLY'S WONDERLAND

Deadline reports that Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage has joined the cast of Kevin Lewis' upcoming film "Wally's Wonderland."

Cage will play a janitor, forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, the janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.

"For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work," said Lewis, "and that actor is Nic Cage. I'm thrilled to be working with him and can't wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space."

Cage won an Academy Award for his performance in "Leaving Las Vegas." He's known for performances in films like "National Treasure," "Moonstruck," "Honeymoon in Vegas," and "Peggy Sue Got Married."

