Nick Kroll, Larry King, And More Featured On New Quarantine-Inspired Digital Video Series

Renowned arts and culture nonprofit Reboot offers an insightful, humorous, and engaging take on life in quarantine with the launch of three new podcasts and three video series developed since the world has encountered the unprecedented realities of the COVID-19 global pandemic. With its network of over 600 innovators -- including Hollywood creatives, San Francisco tech pioneers, and New York journalists -- Reboot introduces a uniquely Jewish perspective to the collective dialogue in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

Jews know a thing or two about extraordinary circumstances, isolation, and powerlessness. As a people, they've come to encounter life's greatest challenges with a bit of levity and a lot of resilience. With Jewish history as a preface, Reboot enlists its community to once again rely on tradition to meet a crisis with the desperate human need for humor, wit, and creativity. Reboot Studios captures such a spirit with the imaginative Jewish arts programming from their spring/summer 2020 web-based video initiatives (Dispatches From Quarantine, Coming of Age, The Joy of Quarantine) and podcasts (Kasher vs. Kasher, In Quarantine, Closening).

Reboot -- Digital Video Series:

Reboot partners with Silver Screen Studios for a new digital video series spotlighting amazing seniors under quarantine with TV legends Larry King, Ellen Burstyn, Marion Ross, and Tommy Chong kicking off Dispatches From Quarantine. Watch Hollywood veterans dish out advice with idiosyncratic wit and candor with exclusive shorts beginning in May 2020 on Youtube and silverscreenstudios.org. Coming of Age features a documentary short series of silver screen stars, such as Senator Carl Levin, sharing personal stories of loss, love, and resiliency as they continue to thrive in old age. Silver Screen Studios launched its first series, The Last Act in 2018, featuring Norman Lear.

The Joy of Quarantine features a new web series starring comedian and novice-chef Jena Friedman who recreates traditional Yiddish recipes using limited resources while stuck in quarantine with her boyfriend, Josh, and his Chihuahua, Potato. Lauded for her political satire on THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart, among other late-night TV programs, Friedman steps into unfamiliar territory. Her kitchen. As a touring comedian, she finds that cooking Eastern European Jewish recipes while trapped at home is exactly what distracts her mind from a downward spiral amidst our new dystopian reality.

In Quarantine with Steve Bodow is a twice-weekly series of funny and revealing 10-minute conversations between some of America's least house-leaving artists and thinkers, and 14-time Emmy-winning former Daily Show executive producer Steve Bodow. Offering a quick hit of connection, In Quarantine is about how creative people are living, personally and professionally, in this very weird time. Guests to include Nick Kroll (co-creator/writer/producer/actor, Netflix's Big Mouth), Ben Sinclair (star/co-creator, HBO's High Maintenance), A.J. Jacobs (Editor at Large, Esquire), Jessica Koslow (James Beard Finalist Chef, Sqirl Restaurant), and many others.

Kasher vs. Kasher is a hilarious snapshot of two brothers spending the quarantine arguing with one another as they attempt to figure out how to do Judaism during a pandemic. Hosted by comedian Moshe Kasher and his rabbi brother David Kasher, the new podcast is released following Moshe Kasher and his wife's wildly successful podcast entitled, The Endless Honeymoon.

Inspired and motivated by quarantine conversations with her 99-year-old grandmother Lucille, filmmaker and actress Jessie Kahnweiler sets out to talk to everyone else's Bubbe and Zayde on Closening, the true leaders of the Jewish tribe to bring us all closer in these times of isolation. Communal suffering, epic uncertainty, and fighting to see the light in total darkness: sounds like a Jewish podcast to us.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You