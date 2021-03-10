Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel On Feature Filmmaking

Joining the conversation and offering their insight are professionals from film festivals, sales, and distribution.

Mar. 10, 2021  

NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel On Feature Filmmaking

Join filmmaker and moderator Paula Rhodes on her journey with her first feature film. In this Q&A session, she will consult a panel of industry professionals about navigating the festival circuit, distribution, and beyond. Asking every question a filmmaker should ask themselves after they complete their feature such as what are the various paths to distribution in the current landscape? And what is the market like in these unusual times? Joining the conversation as well and offering their insight are professionals from film festivals, sales, and distribution.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/march2021/play/603ebf54a67279004b586a39

Date | Time:

March 19th, 2021 | 1:00pm PT - 2:30pm PT


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas

Related Articles
Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebees GOODS Photo

Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebee's GOODS

Tiler Peck and William Forsythe Team Up for THE BARRE PROJECT Photo

Tiler Peck and William Forsythe Team Up for THE BARRE PROJECT

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Readings Of GEORGIE D By Jessica Durdock Mo Photo

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Readings Of GEORGIE D By Jessica Durdock Moreno

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of QUEEN Z By Michael A. Jones Photo

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of QUEEN Z By Michael A. Jones


More Hot Stories For You

  • UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two Presents Virtual Reading of COMMUNITY GARDEN
  • Texas Performing Arts Extends BEHIND THE SCENES: THE ART OF THE HOLLYWOOD BACKDROP
  • Austin Shakespeare Presents A Staged Reading Of HENRY IV Parts 1 & 2
  • McCallum High School Presents CLUE ON STAGE