NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel On Feature Filmmaking

Join filmmaker and moderator Paula Rhodes on her journey with her first feature film. In this Q&A session, she will consult a panel of industry professionals about navigating the festival circuit, distribution, and beyond. Asking every question a filmmaker should ask themselves after they complete their feature such as what are the various paths to distribution in the current landscape? And what is the market like in these unusual times? Joining the conversation as well and offering their insight are professionals from film festivals, sales, and distribution.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/march2021/play/603ebf54a67279004b586a39

Date | Time:

March 19th, 2021 | 1:00pm PT - 2:30pm PT