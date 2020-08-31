New Zealand Thriller ONE LANE BRIDGE Premieres On Sundance Now September 17

ONE LANE BRIDGE debuts Thursday, September 17, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday.

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the Exclusive North American Premiere of the new supernatural crime thriller from New Zealand, ONE LANE BRIDGE on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday.

The 6-part series offers a character-driven crime drama with a dark, supernatural edge. The series is ta winner of the Series Mania Co-Pitch. Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Ambitious young Māori detective, Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki, The Commons) arrives in Queenstown with high hopes for his future. When local legend Grub Ryder is found dead at the bottom of the infamous One Lane Bridge, Ariki joins the investigation led by his boss, respected stalwart, Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck, The Luminaries). During the investigation, Ariki inadvertently unlocks his Matakite - a supernatural ability akin to second sight that he hasn't experienced since his youth. As ONE LANE BRIDGE twists and turns and the pressure to solve the crime heats up, Māori metaphysics collides with Southern Man scepticism and Ariki's spiritual gift threatens to endanger the case, his career and his life.

And at the centre of it all sits the mysterious One Lane Bridge, a historic Queenstown landmark synonymous with murder, suicide and fatal accidents. Grub's death wasn't the first. And it won't be the last...

Also starring Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), Michelle Langstone (800 Words) and Alison Bruce (The Gulf).

