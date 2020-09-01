New Talent Agency TBA Announced

TBA provides artists an alternative to both big, corporate agencies and small, boutique shops.

Agents Marshall Betts, Avery McTaggart, Amy Davidman, Ryan Craven, and Devin Landau are launching an exciting and dynamic new talent agency today, aptly named TBA. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, they will be joined by Head of Artist Creative Strategy, Samantha Tacón, Head of Marketing, Katie Nowak, Agent, Josh Mulder, Chris Danis, Lauren McCauley, and Lindsey Schiffman to round out their team.

With an established, experienced foundation in touring and live events, TBA provides artists an alternative to both big, corporate agencies and small, boutique shops. Offering a range of opportunities, the agency specializes in guiding strategic, long-term growth, while positively reinforcing their clients' artistic vision.

"The music business, and specifically the agency business has changed overnight and we are poised to meet the needs and demands of the new landscape. We are adaptable, we are efficient, we match the creativity of our clientele-in ways truly unlike any existing agency. Our mission is to maintain collaborative, ongoing relationships with our artists and their teams that breed new thinking and long-term success. With decades of experience, we are able to navigate the uncharted territory ahead by thinking nimbly, acting bravely, and utilizing our core relationships within the music industry. We DON'T want to be a corporate, faceless entity, and know that's not a requirement to operate at the highest level." - Avery McTaggart

"Now is the perfect time to create a new agency for the new music business. We want to help the arts community come back as a whole, and we see this as an exciting investment everyone on our team is able to make. Creating new deals, and working on the evolving role of an agent with promoters and managers is something that will change over the next few years and we're in a perfect position to be a leader in that field. We're honest, hard working, and passionate people who see an opportunity to create something different with our clients that will reflect our core values." - Marshall Betts

Meet The TBA Team

Collectively, TBA includes a group of agents who have decades of experience in the music industry, ranging from labels, management companies, and talent agencies at all levels and sizes.

Marshall Betts has been in the music industry for over a decade with agency experience at both the boutique and major levels. He has worked with artists from their earliest developmental stages through arena tours. He finds joy in discovering the best up and coming talent in the independent music sphere and beyond. He represents Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, Jay Som, Julia Jacklin, Guided By Voices, and many more. He is based in New York.

Avery McTaggart began his career as an agent in 2008 in San Francisco at the Kork Agency. Bringing experience from both large and small agencies over a 12 year career, Avery has clear insights into what brings value to artists at all levels including and beyond their touring. He values deep relationships within the industry to leverage opportunities for his artists. His roster includes Jungle, Mura Masa, Yaeji, Hot Chip, Bob Moses, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Hope Tala, Tune Yards, and many more. He is based in LA.

Amy Davidman began her career in music at the Bowery Ballroom over 20 years ago and went on to become an agent at The Windish and Paradigm Agencies. She has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar, The LA Times and was included on Billboard's 2020 Pride List. She brings deep experience in several genres and represents artists including Pink Martini, Hiatus Kaiyote, José González's, Cut Copy, Cuco, Helado Negro, Ana Tijoux, and more. Amy is based in the Bay Area, CA.

In a music industry career which started in the last century, Ryan Craven has developed a unique perspective on live music and touring, thanks to working on both sides of the business. Ryan specializes in working with those who hope to establish a long lasting career, helping to focus on what really matters within the complex live music sphere. Based in LA, Ryan currently works with CHVRCHES, The War on Drugs, Tycho, Purity Ring, amongst others.

For over 10 years, Devin Landau has created, implemented and adapted the touring strategies of his clients at both boutique and corporate sized agencies, bringing an extensive knowledge of touring for both Latin and general market artists on a global level. He's been interviewed by The LA Times, Billboard and Billboard Latin, Pollstar, HITS Daily Double and in 2019 was named in Billboard's 2019 Latin Power Player List. His roster includes Cuco, Pabllo Vittar, Boy Pablo, The Midnight, Nicola Cruz, Ed Maverick, and many others. Devin is based in LA.

Starting his career in 2010 at The Billions Corporation in Chicago, Josh Mulder has quickly developed a reputation as a tastemaker who has successfully launched several artist careers in recent years. As a dedicated music fan Josh books thoughtful tours and takes careful steps with his artists to ensure their growth is exciting and consistent. His roster includes Remi Wolf, JAWNY, Faye Webster, Orion Sun, Sudan Archives, Hope Tala, and more.

Once an internationally touring musician represented by Paradigm, Samantha Tacón eventually became the talent agency's Senior Marketing Director. With ten years of music industry experience, Samantha joins TBA as Head of Artist Creative Strategy. Samantha works closely with artists and their teams to gain a holistic understanding of their interests and ambitions outside of live touring. Focusing on identified areas of growth, Samantha builds bridges between artist initiatives and their fan bases to drive results and impact change. With relationships across the entertainment and brand landscapes, she has executed artist-inspired projects with partners such as Netflix, Gucci, Microsoft, Adidas, Balenciaga, and HBO. Samantha is based in LA.

For nearly a decade, Katie Nowak has served as a lead marketing strategist in touring development. In her most recent position as Marketing Director for AEG Global Touring, she oversaw the live marketing campaigns for artists including Sturgill Simpson, Tyler, The Creator, ILLENIUM, and Juice WRLD. Her extensive knowledge of the touring landscape across all artist genres and sizes has allowed her to bring a well-rounded, tailored approach to artist development and marketing strategy. Prior to AEG, Katie served as Tour Marketing Director at Paradigm Talent Agency and CAA, respectively, looking after a variety of clients across all genres.

What collaborators are saying:

Paul Tollett - Goldenvoice, Coachella "This team has consistently delivered great moments for Coachella and Goldenvoice over the years so we will be harvesting their roster for gems in the future."

Ami Spishock - Owner Fort William Artist Management "Given the rapidly changing nature of live music and the uncertainty moving into next year and beyond, I could not be more certain about calling Ryan Craven and his newly formed company my guiding light. Strong, independent minded, artist first companies will always have a place at the table. I can't wait to see what all they accomplish and how they change the landscape for the good."

Caribou - Artist "For live music to move forward in these challenging times we need booking agents and agencies that care about artists, fans and, above all else, music itself. TBA agency is exactly that kind of agency. Caribou have worked with Amy Davidman for well over a decade, she, like her partners in setting up TBA, has repeatedly proven herself to be, aside from an effective and consummate professional, someone who cares about helping her artists thrive and building the communities in which they and all music lovers exist."

Campbell McNeil - Lunatic Entertainment Artist Management

Now more than ever strong relationships with good people and great operators are of huge importance. For this and myriad other reasons we decided to move all of our acts with their respective agents when they came together to form TBA. We believe that this new company with their amazing roster and strong moral compass will be a very attractive proposition in the post Covid agency landscape.

Pabllo Vittar - Artist "I'm very proud to have a partner in TBA Agency. It is built as a place to support my artistic vision while also amplifying the voices of a diverse range of other artists. From my first shows in America, their team has incredibly supportive and enthusiastic on helping develop my career globally. They are incredible partners and I am very excited for the future of the company."

Nick Farkas, Daniel Glick, Evelyne Cote, Patrick Guay - Evenko // Osheaga Festival "It makes total sense that this fine group of individuals would rally to start something fresh and positive. As close to a "boutique agency" as can be. They have all proven to be sound, considerate, thorough agents over the years, and we can't wait to support their great acts. Expect to find TBA at the intersection of great taste and hard work. Looking forward to what's next!"

Leizer Guss - OCESA // Corona Capital Festival "The live music industry is going through a transition and the most important thing I've learned is that human relationships, friendships, strong morals and values are often undervalued. TBA agency is filled with real people and agents that understand this and use it as a daily motto. As a promoter I feel heard when talking to these guys and that it's a two-way street of consistent communication always to make sure we all collaborate with the goal of connecting fans with artists, while we try and make the world a better place through art and music."

Sonia Grover - First Avenue Presents "Congrats to the entire TBA team. We've had the pleasure of working with this awesome roster of folks for many years, and we are super excited to continue doing so in this new endeavor. These amazing agents rep artists we know and love, and new artists we can't wait to work with. Let's book some shows."

Cuco - Artist "I'm very happy for Devin and Amy and the other partners who have began the TBA Agency. They've been Day 1's in my career and have helped me sky rocket to where I'm at now in my life and they know how to set a good course for rising art and individuals behind the art"

Brian Long - VP Knitting Factory Management "Amy Davidman is the definition of a true professional. Informed, strategic and sensitive with an ever "can-do" attitude. She's been José González's agent for 14 years and has guided him into the long-term career artists wish for. TBA, the venture she's kicking up from the ground with other seasoned Agents will surely be a successful journey. They will represent the artists with the respect that is deserved. The artists and fans will be the winners."

Hiatus Kaiyote - Artist ""We feel fortunate to be part of TBA as they chart a new course in this uncertain era for live performances. For several years, Amy Davidman has been such a valued and trusted member of our team, and has consistently delivered for us. She's always accessible, and operates with transparency, honesty and genuine care. We look forward to building together in this 'new normal', and are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to work with Amy and the top flight team of agents and creatives who have banded together as TBA."

Madame Gandhi - Artist "When I think of TBA, I think of the agents who work there whom I feel proud to call friends. I have always been the kind of person who likes to have sincere relationships with my team, so that we can foster an honest and open dialogue about career growth and strategy, while feeling in alignment and on the same page. I feel deeply understood by TBA. I feel deeply seen by TBA. I DON'T feel I have to pull teeth or do extra work to convince the team of a desire or vision I have. I feel the team is genuinely excited about my work, and they see the value in us mutually investing in each other's success. I also feel that I trust the team deeply, and it always feels easy to heed the guidance of my agents at TBA when they feel strongly about a certain decision or choice at hand. TBA is redefining industry norms and redefining the health of our industry. I feel happy to be part of the revolution. May we all lead by example!"

Neil Harris - Punkdafunk // Cut Copy "I have been working with Amy for over a decade on Cut Copy, and in addition to being a true friend, she has deftly negotiated the peaks and valleys of a career artist, initially developing Cut Copy from a small club act into a festival mainstay and a headlining act with true worth, always playing the long game and doing what's right for the artist, not just chasing commissions. The team she has surrounded herself with at TBA all share a similar ethos, and the band and I couldn't feel more at home there, and more excited about the future."

Sam Denniston - Verdigris // Jungle, Hot Chip, Superorganism "Working with independent artists it has become harder and harder to know where to place acts in terms of US agencies with their constant change and acquisitions. What excited me about TBA is that they have reignited an independent spirit at a much needed time. Quality not quantity is the theme and that's something that both the artists I work and I find very appealing."

