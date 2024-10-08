New Season of AMERICAN DAD! Premiering Later This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“American Dad!” will return to TBS on Monday, October 28 at 10PM ET/PT. This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens; the family have their dreams of climbing Mount Everest turn into a nightmare; Roger is struck with a mysterious illness; Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.

Guest stars Kevin Bacon, Charles Barkley, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Neal McDonough, Joel McHale and Kyra Sedgwick join the voices of the cast comprised of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart.

On October 25, Hollywood Records will release the American Dad!: Greatest Hits soundtrack. This album features iconic songs performed by the cast throughout the show’s extensive run, capturing many of the quirky, musical moments that have made it a fan favorite. Whether you’ve laughed at Roger's antics or grooved to Stan’s surprising musical chops, this collection brings together your favorite American Dad! tunes in one unforgettable release.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

About American Dad!:

“American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

Comments