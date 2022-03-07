New Movie REDEEMING LOVE Now Streaming Only on Peacock

Redeeming Love is now streaming on Peacock. The cinematic version of Francine Rivers' best-selling novel is now streaming exclusively on Peacock for 45 days after its theatrical premiere.

The new film stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Logan Marshall-Green and Ke-Xi Wu with special appearances by Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev and Eric Dane.

Redeeming Love is a powerful story of love and perseverance as a young couple's relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California GOLD RUSH of 1850. Angel (Cowen), facing demons that seem unsurmountable, meets Michael (Lewis), a farmer who wants her for his wife.

As Angel experiences love for the first time, feelings of unworthiness cause her to run from the new life she doesn't think she deserves. When Michael sets out to find her, Angel discovers that she has the power to choose the life she wants.

Watch the trailer for the film here: