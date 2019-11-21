New FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Movie in the Works

Variety reports that the Dowdle brothers will reimagine "Friday Night Lights" at Universal Pictures. John Erick will direct while Drew executive produces.

The film is an entirely new property, separate from the 2004 film and the TV series. It will still be based on H.G. Bissinger's book.

David Gordon Green and Josh Parkinson wrote the most recent version of the script.

The Dowdle brothers are best known for "Waco," "No Escape," "As Above So Below," and "Devil."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories