New Episode of BOLD & BOUGIE Premieres Tonight on WE tv

WE tv, AMC Networks' destination for compelling unscripted television, releases a new episode of their new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie. The new reality series, which follows a dynamic ensemble of women who are determined to live unapologetically on their own terms and rewrite their narrative. New episodes of Bold & Bougie will air weekly on Thursdays.

On this week's episode of Bold & Bougie:

EPISODE 102 | “Classy, Bougie, Clatchet”

Malaysia throws the ladies a “clatchet” tea party, which goes off the rails almost as soon as it starts. Gocha and her daughter Bianca talk after a long estrangement. In honor of her late son, Tameka works to change a dangerous attraction in Georgia.

Bold and Bougie promises viewers an exhilarating journey following a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them. Instead, they embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest – well into adulthood. From Carlos King's Kingdom Reign Entertainment, the series will feature personalities Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith.