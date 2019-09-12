New Comedy GROW UP Lands at Fox

Sep. 12, 2019  
Deadline reports that FOX will produce a new coming-of-age comedy, "Grow Up." The series hails from Tommy Johnagin, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

Inspired by a true story, "Grow Up" is a central Florida-set dual coming-of-age comedy ABOUT A BOY becoming a man and a man becoming an adult, framed by conversations between those two men later in life.

Johnagin is a stand-up comedian and has appeared on many late night rpograms. He is also a supervising producer on "Man With a Plan" on CBS.

Halpern and Schumacker co-created DC's animated "Harley Quinn" series.

