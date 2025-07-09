Netflix's QUEER EYE to Conclude with 10th and Final Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix’s Emmy-winning series QUEER EYE has announced its 10th and final season, which has just began production in Washington, D.C. The final season will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital.

The Fab Five (Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo, and Tan France) are set to return for one last round of unforgettable makeovers and heartfelt transformations.

Queer Eye is the longest-running unscripted Netflix series, earning 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, and it continues to hold the record for the most wins ever in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category with 6 consecutive wins. The series has also won multiple Critics' Choice Real TV Awards and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment. Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson/Netflix