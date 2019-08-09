Netflix's MR. IGLESIAS Renewed for Second Season

Netflix has given the green light to "Mr. Iglesias" and renewed the series for a second season, after premiering on June 21, 2019.

The comedy stars Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and includes Oscar Nuñez, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Zacharee Guido, Tucker Albrizzi, Gloria Aung, Coy Stewart, and Richard Gant.

The ten episodes have followed Iglesias, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential.

According to Variety, Kevin Hench will return as showrunner and executive producer for the second season. Iglesias, Ron DeBlasio, and Joe Meloche also executive producing.

Through Netflix Iglesias has released two stand-up specials, "Gabriel Iglesias: One Show Fits All" and "Gabriel Iglesias: I'M SORRY For What I Said While I Was Hungry."

Read the original article on Variety.





