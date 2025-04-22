Netflix's HEARTSTOPPER To Conclude with Feature Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has announced that Heartstopper will return for one final feature film. After three seasons of the fan-favourite series, the much-anticipated final installment will conclude the story of Nick, Charlie and their friends, with the narrative based around the yet unreleased volume six of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels.

Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice, Colette) joins as director, with lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke also serving as executive producers. Production will commence in summer 2025.

Creator and writer Alice Oseman said, “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

Season 3 of Heartstopper debuted in October 2024. The season starred Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. New cast members included Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. Jonathan Bailey made a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

The synopsis of Heartstopper's conclusions is as follows: "Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

Comments