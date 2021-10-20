Netflix to Open Third New Movie Theater

Netflix has announced the opening of its third new movie theater. The Bay Theater in Los Angeles will open its door on October 22.

Yahoo! News reports that the theater had originally closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, located in the Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles. This is the third theater Netflix has acquired, they previously opened The Paris Theater in New York in 2019 and are preparing to open The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood in 2022.

The theater will open with showing The Harder They Fall, a new film starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole.

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men - hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)-and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina KING and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: