Netflix is a Joke: The Festival Adds More Shows

With less than four weeks until the festival begins, Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival has added new shows to its lineup, including top stand-up performances, Netflix series cast events as well as a free outdoor fan experience. The festival, which now boasts over 250 live shows across over 30 venues covering Los Angeles, is produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation.

All new tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 8 here. Pre-sales will be available beginning Wednesday, April 6 10am PT. Select shows will be recorded and available in their entirety at a later date on Netflix. A complete list of newly added shows is available below.

Comedy fans rejoice! Netflix is a Joke: The Festival is hosting Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium, a 7-day FREE mini-fest within the fest, located off of Sunset Blvd. The massive space will include festival merchandise, food and drinks, photo opportunities, "funny" mini golf, a Netflix is a Joke Museum of Comedy, interactive experiences involving your favorite Netflix series and more. A nightly show, "The Drop In" will feature surprise sets from the biggest names in comedy with a different host each night including Janelle James, Mark Normand, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen and more. Additionally, expect performances from Goddamn Comedy Jam, and two drag brunch extravaganzas with Alaska Thunderf and Willam. To find out more and reserve your free tickets, go to netflixisajokefest.com.

On April 27th as a special preview before the festival officially commences, Netflix is a Joke will present, "Introducing...," at The Avalon. The evening will showcase eight up and coming comedians whose individual sets will be filmed and aired separately throughout the festival on Netflix is a Joke's YouTube channel and Sirius XM. THE LINEUP includes Darius Bennett, Michael Longfellow, Nataly Aukar, Julio Diaz, Kenice Mobley, Nico Carney, Irene Tu and Luke Mones.

JOHN MULANEY - Hollywood Bowl

John Mulaney: FROM SCRATCH with Special Guest Earthquake- Guests encouraged to dress in evening attire.

SNOOP DOGG - Hollywood Palladium

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (recorded)- Snoop hosts a night of legendary black comics. Featuring Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore and more.

BILLY EICHNER HOSTS STAND OUT: AN LGBTQ+ CELEBRATION- THE GREEK THEATRE

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: (recorded) Billy Eichner will host an all-star night of entertainment with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Todd Glass, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more to be announced soon. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO - The Wiltern

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does this Tour

BILL BURR - Hollywood Palladium

Bill Burr & Friends (recorded)- American stand-up, director, actor and creator of F is For Family, invites you to join him and his favorite comedians for a joke-filled hang.

FRANCO ESCAMILLA - Hollywood Pantages Theater

Voyerista Auditivo (recorded)

INTERNATIONAL STAND-UP - Laugh Factory

Best of Brazil with Fabiano Cambota, Maurício Meirelles, Rodrigo Marques, Bruna Louise, Criss Paiva, Léo Lins, Murilo Couto, Patrick Maia, Rafinha Bastos, with Host Manu Maciel. Also featuring Women of Comedy, Made in Canada, Made in the UK, Spanglish hosted by Paul Rodriguez, Musical Comedy Jam, All-Star Comedy hosted by Finesse Mitchell, Maz Jobrani and Friends, and Chocolate Sundaes.

NEAL BRENNAN - Largo at the Coronet

JACQUELINE NOVAK - Largo at the Coronet