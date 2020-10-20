Netflix Wraps Production on Abla Fahita's First Series DRAMA QUEEN

Abla Fahita, Netflix Arabic original series, is set for release in the first half of 2021.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, announced that Season one of Abla Fahita Series "Drama Queen", has officially wrapped production. Abla Fahita, Netflix Arabic original series, is set for release in the first half of 2021. Drama Queen is produced by OKWRD Productions, in cooperation with ASAP Productions & Executive producer Amin El Masri.

The series's confirmed cast includes Abla Fahita, her daughter Caro and her son Boudi, Bassem Samra, Donia Maher, and Osama Abdalla. The series is directed by Khaled Marei and written by Abla Fahita with the participation of Muhammad Al-Gamal, George Azmy, Dina Maher, Sarah Murad, and Mahmoud Ezzat.

The series - which is considered as Abla Fahita's first foyer into the drama world - highlights her humanside in an action packed comedy drama. The illustrious diva goes on the run after being implicated in a crime. Separated from her children, Caro and Boudi, and shunned by society, how far will Abla go to claim them back?

Production of the first season of the Abla Fahita "Drama Queen" series commenced in early August in various locations in Cairo, ensuring health and safety measures, and wrapped up in Mid-October. The current staff members are - without exception - in excellent health.

